July 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kroger and Albertsons Reveal List of Stores to be Divested in $25 Billion Merger

Photo: Albertsons

Eleven Stores in West Los Angeles Among Locations to be Sold 

The Kroger Company and Albertsons Companies Inc. have announced the list of stores that they plan to divest from and sell during their planned $25 billion merger if the plan goes forward. The list includes eleven Pavilions, Vons, and Albertsons stores on the West Side of Los Angeles. The list of the stores is: 

Pavilions — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills

Pavilions — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 

Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles 

Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles 

Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Pavilions — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

Pavilions — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey

Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Pavilions — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

The stores would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Kroger said in the statement, “You’ll see that the 579 stores and other assets to be divested were thoughtfully chosen to allow C&S to succeed in the geographies and maintain – if not increase – the level of competition that consumers benefit from.”

A coalition of United Food & Commercial Workers local unions made the following statement after Kroger and Albertsons released to the public a specific list of stores the companies would plan to divest to C&S Wholesale Grocers if their proposed mega-merger of the two companies were approved:

“Today’s announcement changes nothing. The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal. The merger proposal was rejected in January and February by the Attorneys General from the states of Colorado and Washington and the Federal Trade Commission. We applaud their actions. They have been in possession of this proposed divestiture list, made public today by the companies, for months, and that did not change their opposition to the proposed merger. These legal challenges to the proposed merger are moving forward with hearings beginning at the end of July and scheduled to go through September.”

The Federal Trade Commission sued to prevent the merger earlier this year, stating, “The proposed deal will eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans. The loss of competition will also lead to lower quality products and services while also narrowing consumers’ choices for where to shop for groceries. For thousands of grocery store workers, Kroger’s proposed acquisition of Albertsons would immediately erase aggressive competition for workers, threatening the ability of employees to secure higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions.”

