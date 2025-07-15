Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong

The Pacific Palisades community is set to unite for a fundraising benefit concert on July 20 aimed at supporting wildfire recovery efforts and local businesses devastated by the Palisades fire. Hosted by Palisades Dolphin Strong, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica, located at 1210 4th Street.

The Amazing Music Benefit Concert honors Patrick Hildebrand and his son PJ, whose family-run Amazing Music Store, a cultural cornerstone for over 40 years, was lost in the blaze. PJ’s heroic efforts during the fire, aiding evacuations at personal risk, will also be recognized. Emceed by Pali High alumnus and LA Rams voice Sam Laganà, the evening will feature live performances by local artists and students, a surprise musical guest, and a silent auction with highlights including a signed instrument from Grammy-winning saxophonist Tom Scott and a $144,000 architectural design package.

Invited guests include U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, former Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, and impacted residents. The event will offer general admission tickets at $75, including food from Sunset Smash Burgers, CHX, and Gracias Señor food trucks, and VIP tickets at $125, featuring a gift bag, wine, and Porto’s Bakery desserts. A $1,000 community sponsor package includes 10 VIP seats. A cashless event, it accepts credit cards and Zelle, with all ages welcome. Donations to honor first responders or the military are also encouraged.

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club, and community rebuilding initiatives led by Palisades Dolphin Strong, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed post-fire to foster resilience. A red carpet begins at 3:30 p.m., with tickets available at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/amazing-music-benefit-concert.

For more details, visit https://palisadesdolphinstrong.org.