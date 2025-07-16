July 16, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dodgers to Host Back to School Bash for Fire-Affected Families

The free event will offer free groceries, school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, and carnival rides

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, in partnership with the Clayton Kershaw family, will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dream Center for Palisades-Malibu families impacted by the recent Palisades wildfire.

The free event, aimed at children ages 0-17 and their parents or adult caregivers, will offer resources including free groceries, backpacks filled with school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, lunch, and a carnival with rides and activities. 

Only 50 spaces are available, and registration is required for each attendee, including children and accompanying adults.

Transportation will be provided via an air-conditioned charter bus departing from the Collins & Katz Family YMCA at 9:40 a.m., with boarding starting at 9:00 a.m. The bus will return to the YMCA by 1:00 p.m. 

All attendees must ride the bus to and from the event, which is approximately 25 minutes from the YMCA.

For more information, go to https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ymcala/activity/search/detail/300216?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&from_original_cui=true.

