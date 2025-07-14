July 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape

A 29-year-old Long Beach man faces charges including an attempted rape in Santa Monica, alongside other violent crimes in Long Beach, after his arrest this week, authorities said Sunday. Alvin Marbra, 29, is accused in a series of attacks from April to July 2025, with the Santa Monica incident occurring on April 4.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape, enhanced by allegations of inflicting great bodily injury. The case also includes charges for a June 30 hate crime attack on a 26-year-old man in Long Beach and a July 1 rape of a 61-year-old woman there, with kidnapping and injury allegations.

Marbra, who has a 2021 aggravated assault conviction in Florida, appeared in court July 3. Bail was set at $1.275 million, and he remains in custody, with an arraignment scheduled for July 17 at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach. If convicted, he could face 25 years plus 55 years to life in prison, lifetime sex offender registration, and a firearms ban.

The Long Beach Police Department, investigating with Deputy District Attorney Elyse Rendon, believes other incidents may be unreported. Potential victims are urged to contact the Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nine-Unit Apartment Building in Palms On Sale for $3.3M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Recent upgrades include a new roof coating and water heater tank, with no seismic retrofit required, according to listing details...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit The Venice Branch...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Joins Legal Fight Against Federal Immigration Raids

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The legal action seeks to intervene in the class-action lawsuit Perdomo v. Noem, which alleges federal agencies have conducted unlawful...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, upbeat

Input Sought for Culver City Tourism Brand Ahead of Olympics

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares The City of Culver City...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To Sign...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Seeks Public Input on New Environmental Restrictions

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Opinions on balloons and astroturf were mixed, with environmental concerns clashing with cultural or practical preferences The Culver City Council...
News, upbeat

Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR