Nine-Unit Apartment Building in Palms On Sale for $3.3M

A nine-unit multifamily property at 3321 Keystone Ave. went on the market Sunday, priced at $3,295,000.

The 7,850-square-foot building, located in a desirable area near Century City, Culver City, Rancho Park Golf Course, and Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, equates to approximately $420 per square foot.

Constructed in 1988, the non-rent-controlled structure features a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. It includes 15 gated semi-subterranean parking spaces, storage units, an on-site laundry room owned by the building, and bike racks. Recent upgrades include a new roof coating and water heater tank, with no seismic retrofit required, according to listing details.

The property, listed by Larry Gillis (DRE #01780621) and Gavin Fleminger (DRE #01240692) of Nourmand & Associates-BW (Brokerage DRE #01703618), offers potential for value-add improvements.

