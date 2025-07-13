July 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nine-Unit Apartment Building in Palms On Sale for $3.3M

Photo: MLS.com

Recent upgrades include a new roof coating and water heater tank, with no seismic retrofit required, according to listing details

A nine-unit multifamily property at 3321 Keystone Ave. went on the market Sunday, priced at $3,295,000. 

The 7,850-square-foot building, located in a desirable area near Century City, Culver City, Rancho Park Golf Course, and Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, equates to approximately $420 per square foot.

Constructed in 1988, the non-rent-controlled structure features a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. It includes 15 gated semi-subterranean parking spaces, storage units, an on-site laundry room owned by the building, and bike racks. Recent upgrades include a new roof coating and water heater tank, with no seismic retrofit required, according to listing details.

The property, listed by Larry Gillis (DRE #01780621) and Gavin Fleminger (DRE #01240692) of Nourmand & Associates-BW (Brokerage DRE #01703618), offers potential for value-add improvements.

 For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3321-keystone-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90034/1839038671580805913/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit The Venice Branch...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Joins Legal Fight Against Federal Immigration Raids

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The legal action seeks to intervene in the class-action lawsuit Perdomo v. Noem, which alleges federal agencies have conducted unlawful...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, upbeat

Input Sought for Culver City Tourism Brand Ahead of Olympics

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares The City of Culver City...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To Sign...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Seeks Public Input on New Environmental Restrictions

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Opinions on balloons and astroturf were mixed, with environmental concerns clashing with cultural or practical preferences The Culver City Council...
News, upbeat

Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR