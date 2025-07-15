July 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Beach to Host First Medal at 2028 Olympics

Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline

The LA28 organizing committee released the first draft of the 2028 Olympic competition schedule Monday, marking three years until the Games begin, with Venice Beach set to award the first medal in the triathlon. 

The schedule, unveiled as the Olympics return to Los Angeles for the third time, shifts athletics to the first week at the LA Memorial Coliseum, with swimming concluding the Games on July 30 at the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood. Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover highlighted the schedule’s design for global viewership, while Mayor Karen Bass noted Venice’s role in showcasing the city’s diversity. 

“I’m proud that the first medal will be awarded at the iconic Venice Beach,” Bass said in a statement. “When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighborhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy”, tying the event to the million PlayLA enrollments, a legacy effort with local recreation programs.

The venue shift, detailed three months ago, leverages existing infrastructure, with marathon and road cycling also starting in Venice, though routes remain pending. 

Councilwoman Traci Park, a former Olympic committee chair, has pushed for minimal disruption, proposing fan zones and cultural highlights like street art. LA28’s John Harper said volunteer and test event details will emerge in 18 months, with sustainability plans including a mobility hub to support a car-free Games vision.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong
News, upbeat

Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong The Pacific...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Federal Judge Sides with Santa Monica, Other Local Governments Against Immigration Raids

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete praised the ruling, saying it reaffirmed the city’s commitment to protecting residents from unjust detention...
Hard, News

Venice Family Clinic Slams HHS Funding Restrictions as Assault on Immigrants

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

HHS announced on July 10 that it would restrict access to programs like community health centers, Head Start, and other...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nine-Unit Apartment Building in Palms On Sale for $3.3M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Recent upgrades include a new roof coating and water heater tank, with no seismic retrofit required, according to listing details...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit The Venice Branch...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...

Photo: City of Culver City
Hard, News

Culver City Joins Legal Fight Against Federal Immigration Raids

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The legal action seeks to intervene in the class-action lawsuit Perdomo v. Noem, which alleges federal agencies have conducted unlawful...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, upbeat

Input Sought for Culver City Tourism Brand Ahead of Olympics

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The effort aims to highlight the city’s culinary, creative, and experiential attractions as it prepares The City of Culver City...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock Venice Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To Sign...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR