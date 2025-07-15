Venice Beach to Host First Medal at 2028 Olympics

Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline

The LA28 organizing committee released the first draft of the 2028 Olympic competition schedule Monday, marking three years until the Games begin, with Venice Beach set to award the first medal in the triathlon.

The schedule, unveiled as the Olympics return to Los Angeles for the third time, shifts athletics to the first week at the LA Memorial Coliseum, with swimming concluding the Games on July 30 at the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood. Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover highlighted the schedule’s design for global viewership, while Mayor Karen Bass noted Venice’s role in showcasing the city’s diversity.

“I’m proud that the first medal will be awarded at the iconic Venice Beach,” Bass said in a statement. “When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighborhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy”, tying the event to the million PlayLA enrollments, a legacy effort with local recreation programs.

The venue shift, detailed three months ago, leverages existing infrastructure, with marathon and road cycling also starting in Venice, though routes remain pending.

Councilwoman Traci Park, a former Olympic committee chair, has pushed for minimal disruption, proposing fan zones and cultural highlights like street art. LA28’s John Harper said volunteer and test event details will emerge in 18 months, with sustainability plans including a mobility hub to support a car-free Games vision.