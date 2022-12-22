Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique beverages after its grand opening last week.
.
Video sponsored by SMC.
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique beverages after its grand opening last week.
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...Read more
POPULAR
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...Read more