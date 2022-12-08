December 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheel

in Food & Drink, Video
Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...

Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Holiday, Video

Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...

Photo: Facebook (@pastasisters).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...

