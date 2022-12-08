Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheel
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant
November 30, 2022 Staff Report
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
November 30, 2022 Staff Report
Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant
November 23, 2022 Staff Report
$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
