Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.

Photo: City of Culver City
Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...

Photo: City of Culver City
Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?

October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

September 27, 2022

September 27, 2022

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

September 27, 2022

September 27, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Photo: CCUSD
Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled...

