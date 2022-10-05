“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event
Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month
October 4, 2022 Staff Report
Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...
Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend
October 4, 2022 Staff Report
Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
September 28, 2022 Staff Report
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks
Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30
September 21, 2022 Staff Report
Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour By Susan...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award
September 20, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled...
