Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan food and mushrooms currently available at the market.
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions
June 29, 2022 Staff Report
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...
New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City
June 29, 2022 Staff Report
Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City
June 22, 2022 Staff Report
Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City
June 15, 2022 Staff Report
Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development By Dolores Quintana Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One...
