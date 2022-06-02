June 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Queens of the Peach Variety

Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the name. Learn the differences between these tasty fruits in this video brought you by Wise & Healthy Aging.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Location coming to 3810 Midway Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon...
Video, Wellness

PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Video

Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Food & Drink, Video

Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Dining, Food & Drink

Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...

Photo: Instagram (@celestinarooftop).
Dining, Food & Drink

Influencer-Favorite Celestina Closing in Culver City

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

Celestina to close May 31 on top of Shay Hotel By Kerry Slater A rooftop bar in Culver City popular...
Video, Wellness

Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Education, Family, Video

Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Video, Wellness

HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market

May 19, 2022

Read more
May 19, 2022

Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Eataly Spring into Summer Festa Is Coming On May 19

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Experience The Spring Season At Eataly Who says there aren’t any seasons in Los Angeles? From fresh to light and...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...
Video, Wellness

“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Video

Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR