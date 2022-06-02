Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the name. Learn the differences between these tasty fruits in this video brought you by Wise & Healthy Aging.
The Queens of the Peach Variety
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City
June 1, 2022 Staff Report
Location coming to 3810 Midway Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Staff Report
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Influencer-Favorite Celestina Closing in Culver City
May 25, 2022 Staff Report
Celestina to close May 31 on top of Shay Hotel By Kerry Slater A rooftop bar in Culver City popular...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Eataly Spring into Summer Festa Is Coming On May 19
May 18, 2022 Staff Report
Experience The Spring Season At Eataly Who says there aren’t any seasons in Los Angeles? From fresh to light and...
Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista
May 18, 2022 Staff Report
Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
