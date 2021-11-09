November 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced areas around the World. 
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Video, Wellness
Related Posts
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Video

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Video

Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Food & Drink, Video

Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
Video

HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Video

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Video

Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR