Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced areas around the World.
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced areas around the World.
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...Read more