August 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune in for details. Brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in video, Westside Wellness
video

How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
video, Westside Wellness

Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Sports, video

Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
News, video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, video

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
News, video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...
video

Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
video

L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
video

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
video

“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...

