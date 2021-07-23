July 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of Santa Monica. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Canyon Club.

in Edify Tv
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride

July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021

A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

