CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of Santa Monica. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Canyon Club.
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride
A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
