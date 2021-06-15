Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint
May 19, 2021 Staff Report
Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
May 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...Read more