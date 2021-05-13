May 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video hosted by Juliet Lemar and brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Market Report, video
Related Posts
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Market Report, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
video

Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
video

Westside Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this...
video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
video

Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR