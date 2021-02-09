February 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.

in video, Westside Wellness
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Culver City, Education, Westside Wellness

Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s ﻿Community Art Night

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, video

Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
News, video

Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Local Business Spotlight, video

Looking For A Tax Expert?

January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021

Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...

