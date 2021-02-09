Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more in this video brought to you by 911 covid testing center.
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s Community Art Night
February 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week
The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Looking For A Tax Expert?
January 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night
Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...Read more
POPULAR
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...Read more