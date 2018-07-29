Fresh Summer Directions

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) in Brentwood has been a local favorite for more than 30 years, but with creative new menu items, an elevated look and a new full bar, the location is better than ever.

For many regulars, CPK classics such as the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza or the Thai Crunch Salad make the eatery an obvious choice; for others it’s the steady rotation of new and delicious seasonal menu items made in house from scratch, complete with ultra-fresh ingredients that make the restaurant stand out.

According to the restaurant, a lot has changed since the brand’s inception like its fresh new look, but a few key things have remained constant, such as their dedication to serving the freshest California-style cuisine and constantly pushing culinary boundaries with creative new ingredients and globally inspired flavor combinations.

“CPK invented The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza in 1985, and our reputation for innovation still stands today, with new items like the industry-first Cauliflower Pizza Crust and healthful Power Bowls that lead trends and evolve with our guests’ appetites and preferences,” Ish Castellanos, General Manager of CPK Brentwood explained. “We are always creating and innovating new food and beverage selections, year after year. We also take great care in ensuring that new menu items meet our high standard for quality, freshness, and of course, craveability. We will not add an item to our menu unless it tastes great, no matter how creative it may be.”

The popular restaurant also recently introduced a reinvented full bar menu with hand-shaken craft cocktails, creative sangrias, premium wines and local beers. Seasonal favorites include the deliciously refreshing Tropical Mule made with Grey Goose vodka, RumHaven coconut rum, ginger beer, passionfruit and fresh agave served in a copper mug, and the White Peach Sangria, with rosé wine, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, white peach, and fresh agave sour. The restaurant also offers a delicious range of non-alcoholic beverages made with fresh fruit and herbs, such as the Sparkling Watermelon Lime.”

In addition to the updated menu, CPK Brentwood recently unveiled a new, elevated look with local imagery adorning the walls, rustic high-top tables and TVs that complement the pizza bar seating.

“Whether watching a game with a meal at our pizza counter, or enjoying a glass of wine and small plates on our patio overlooking San Vicente, CPK Brentwood has always had a great neighborhood feel,” said Castellanos.

In addition to serving up delicious food and beverages, CPK Brentwood has its feet firmly planted in supporting the surrounding community at all levels.

“CPK Brentwood treats guests like family,” explained Castellanos. “Our mission is to inspire our guests with culinary creativity at every single meal. It’s also important to us to serve our guests in other ways, too, such as hosting fundraisers for our local schools and community groups here in Brentwood.”

CPK Brentwood opened in 1988 as CPK’s sixth California Pizza Kitchen restaurant. The group now operates almost 300 restaurants worldwide, and it all began in Los Angeles’ neighborhoods; the first CPK opened in Beverly Hills in 1985.

CPK Brentwood is constantly adding new creative twists to their offerings, so make sure that you swing by to check out their new look, and if you’re a stickler for menu favorites, they’re not going anywhere either. You can rest assured that everyone will be satisfied with what CPK Brentwood is serving.

CPK Brentwood is located at Brentwood Gardens, 11677 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, 90049. Opening Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11.30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11.30 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. Delivery is available from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Reservations can be made at www.opentable.com. For more information, to order ahead and to check out the full menu head to: https://order.cpk.com and enter your zip code.