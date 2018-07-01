City of West Hollywood Seeks Applicants for City Poet Laureate

The City of West Hollywood’s Arts Division is accepting nominations from qualified applicants to become the City’s next West Hollywood City Poet Laureate. The poet selected for this distinction will hold the position from October 2018 to October 2020. The City Poet Laureate serves as the official ambassador of West Hollywood’s vibrant literary culture and leads the promotion of poetry in the City, including its annual celebration of National Poetry Month. During the term, the City Poet Laureate will also create a new poem each year that commemorates the diversity and dynamism of West Hollywood. Interested poets are asked to self-nominate no later than 12 p.m., Thursday, July 24, 2018. Applications may be submitted here: http://bit.ly/WeHoCityPoetApp2018.

