Kim Kardashian Announces Westfield Century City Pop-Up

Kim Kardashian West, whose cult beauty line is famous for selling out online within hours of its initial release, is finally setting up shop in L.A. For makeup junkies and contour kit fiends, Westfield Century City is about to become the place to be for all things KKW Beauty. However, the Century City KKW Outpost won’t be around for long. The KKW pop-up will only stick around from June 20 to July 27. That leaves fans with a mere month to get all their products before being forced to order online once more. Kardashian recently told the L.A. Times that shoppers who purchase from the pop-up on opening week will win automatically be entered into a raffle to win a private opening party with Kim herself and Mario Dedivanovic, Kardashian’s in-house makeup artist.

