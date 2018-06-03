Yappy Hour a Doggy’s Delight

Introducing a fresh riff on Santa Monica’s popular happy hour culture, Art’s Table on Montana hosted the venue’s first ever Yappy Hour Wednesday afternoon, May 30, and it was a tail-wagging success.

“We wanted to do something fun not only for the dog owners, but also offer something special for all the dogs that come along!” said Mark Verge, owner of Art’s Table.

Dogs and their owners relaxed in the afternoon sunshine with doggy treat bags on hand for furry friends.

Art’s Table, as many other eating establishments in Santa Monica, is a dog-friendly restaurant and understands that for many diners, bringing man’s best friend to the table is a high priority on their dining wish list.

“People certainly do have a special relationship with their pets, especially dogs, and dogs are more and more so considered part of the family!” Verge said. “We are fortunate to have a large area of outdoor seating to accommodate dogs of all shapes and sizes, so that guests’ most lovable family members do not need to be left at home and can enjoy the dining experience as much as their owners.”

Wednesday’s event saw many regulars and new customers enjoy a chance to relax with their dogs, while some dog-less diners told staff that they’d love to bring their friends’ dogs to the next event.

For more information head to: artstablesm.com and to check out local dog parks go to: goo.gl/N7VqyD.