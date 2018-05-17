Tonight: Julie Clark at Diesel Bookstore

Tonight at 7pm, Brentwood’s Diesel Bookstore will host an evening with Julie Clark, author of the new novel “The Ones We Choose.”

According to Diesel’s website, the novel tells the story of Paige Robson: “The powerful forces of science and family collide when geneticist Paige Robson finds her world in upheaval: Her eight-year-old son Miles is struggling to fit in at his new school and begins asking questions about his biological father that Paige can’t answer–until fate thrusts the anonymous donor she used into their lives.

Paige’s carefully constructed life begins to unravel as the truth of Miles’ paternity threatens to destroy everything she has grown to cherish. As Paige slowly opens herself up–by befriending an eccentric mother, confronting her own deeply buried vulnerabilities, and trying to make sense of her absent father’s unexpected return–she realizes breakthroughs aren’t only for the lab, but when tragedy strikes, Paige must face the consequences of sharing a secret only she knows.”