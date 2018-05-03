Tuesday: Hear Actress Christine Lahti Read from Her Essay Collection

You might know Christine Lahti from shows like “Law and Order: SVU” and “The Blacklist.” This Tuesday at Diesel Bookstore in Brentwood, you’ll get to see a whole new side of the actress as she reads from her new essay collection, “True Stories From an Unreliable Witness.”

Per Diesel’s website: “In this poignant essay collection, Lahti focuses on three major periods of her life: her childhood, her early journey as an actress and activist, and the realities of her life as a middle-aged woman in Hollywood today. Lahti’s comical and self-deprecating voice shines through in stories such as Kidnapped and Shit Happens, and she takes a boldly honest look at the painful fissures in her family in pieces such as Mama Mia and Running on Empty. Taken together, the collection illuminates watershed moments in Lahti’s life, revealing her struggle to maintain integrity, fight her need for perfection, and remain true to her feminist inclinations.”