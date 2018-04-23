Industrious Expands to Century City

Flexible workspace company Industrious has inked leases for two new locations in Southern California. One is in Century City, the second is in Irvine.

Industrious signed a lease for 40,000 square feet across two floors at 1925 Century Park East in Century City, part of landlord Watt Companies’ two-towered Watt Plaza office complex. Both locations are slated to open this summer.

“Los Angeles has long attracted a diverse number of businesses and industries, which has lent to its continued growth and its reputation as an attractive area for both startups and mature-stage companies,” Industrious co-Founder and CEO Jamie Hodari said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “That’s the type of mix that Industrious looks to when determining the next area or region for its new locations.” He added that the company is “eager to build upon our footprint in the area.”