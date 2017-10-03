Rep. Lieu Calls on Secretary Price to Resign

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) joinedRepresentatives Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Jamie Raskin (MD-08),and Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) in calling for the resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price after it was reported that he wasted taxpayer money by taking needlessly expensive private jets.

In the letter, Mr. Lieu and members write:

“At a minimum, the American people expect cabinet secretaries to lead with integrity, accept accountability, and use public resources responsibly,” they wrote in a letter to Price. “In light of your breach of the public trust, we write to urge you to do the right thing and immediately tender your resignation.”