Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique, inspiring spaces that often go unused.
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique, inspiring spaces that often go unused.
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Endless Summer Haven on the Westside
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
