The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up
September 30, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...
The Benefits of Label Printing for SMBs
September 10, 2021 TJ Montemer
As a business owner or entrepreneur in Los Angeles, you’ve thought of everything: the concept of your product, its ingredients,...
Using a 3D Printer to Design Casino Buildings in Canada
September 1, 2021 TJ Montemer
3D printing is a new phenomenon and indeed many people have never even heard of it. However, when you watch...
The British Shorthair Cat Origins And Facts
August 31, 2021 TJ Montemer
Before adopting a dog or a cat, as a potential pet owner, research the different breeds that might be perfect...
Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added
August 28, 2021 TJ Montemer
WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...
Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month
August 24, 2021 Staff Report
Nominations are due by Friday, September 17 City of Culver City Press Release Do you know an individual, business or...
What CBD Oil Can Do For Your Diabetic Cats
August 22, 2021 TJ Montemer
Like any other living creature, cats are susceptible to chronic diseases that can be life-threatening. One of those is diabetes,...
The Melting Pot of Modern Pop Culture
August 16, 2021 TJ Montemer
Once upon a time, dolls were for girls, sports were for boys, comic books were for nerds, rap was for...
Financial Services and iGaming – A Match Made in Heaven
August 11, 2021 TJ Montemer
Ever since the internet set its foot into this world, different businesses and industries shifted gears in capitalizing their platforms...
Marina del Rey-DUI Checkpoint This Week
August 9, 2021 Staff Report
DUI and license checkpoint Wednesday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns
July 21, 2021 Staff Report
The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona...
Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund
June 25, 2021 Staff Report
Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Culver Police Release Footage of Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American Woman as Search for Suspect Continues
June 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim expected to make full recovery By Sam Catanzaro “Please help us fight bigotry and hate crimes,” said Culver City’s...
Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home
June 16, 2021 Staff Report
“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
