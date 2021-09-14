September 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential resources for underprivileged elementary school students. Learn more in this video brought to you by Kline Academy of Fine Art.

in Education, Video, Westside Wellness
