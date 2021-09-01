Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees
All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought...
Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?
Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge
$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
Red Tagging Returns for Vehicles Parked Along San Vicente Blvd
Parking enforcement has returned for vehicles parked next to the homeless encampment on San Vicente Blvd outside the Veterans Administration...
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
