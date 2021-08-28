WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2
COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie + $2.32 ticket-handling fee
WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 5, 2021
DESCRIPTION: The Marina Drive-In offers old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car! Presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso, the Marina Drive-In is held every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. now through Sept. 5. New movies have been added to a few of the 5 p.m. screen times. Check out the remaining schedule below.
Bring your own snacks or come early to have dinner with a waterfront view. Movies are shown on large LED screens, bright enough to see during daytime. Listen to the movie audio through your car FM radio. Plus, you can sit in the back of a trunk/hatchback or outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.
Buy tickets at: mdrmovies.com
Friday, August 27 5PM: The Lion King (1994)8PM: Mildred Pierce (1945)
Saturday, August 28 5PM: Stand By MeNEWLY ADDED 5PM: The Croods: A New Age 8PM: Breakfast Club
Friday, September 35PM: ZoolanderNEWLY ADDED 5PM: Frozen 8PM: Zoolander 2NEWLY ADDED 8PM: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Saturday, September 45PM SingNEWLY ADDED 5PM Sonic the Hedgehog 8PM Godzilla vs Kong Sunday, September 55PM A Quiet PlaceNEWLY ADDED 5PM Legally Blonde8PM A Quiet Place II
Last Two Weekends Left of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Plus New Movies Added
WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2
The Melting Pot of Modern Pop Culture
August 16, 2021 TJ Montemer
Once upon a time, dolls were for girls, sports were for boys, comic books were for nerds, rap was for...
Marina del Rey-DUI Checkpoint This Week
August 9, 2021 Westside Today Staff
DUI and license checkpoint Wednesday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a...
Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns
July 21, 2021 Westside Today Staff
The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona...
Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund
June 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Culver Police Release Footage of Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American Woman as Search for Suspect Continues
June 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim expected to make full recovery By Sam Catanzaro “Please help us fight bigotry and hate crimes,” said Culver City’s...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint
May 19, 2021 Staff Report
Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Wende Museum Gives Visitors a Taste of Vintage Eastern Europe With ‘Living Room’ and ‘See Thy Neighbor’ Exhibitions
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Virtual exhibitions on show in Culver City By Toi Creel While some art is grand and extravagant, other pieces are...
Ike’s Opens in Culver City with Free Sandwiches Next Week
April 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Popular sandwich franchise making Westside debut By Kerry Slater Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is holding a grand opening celebration at its...
Actor Dies in Kiteboarding Accident at Topanga Beach
March 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off
March 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City
March 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Police Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside
March 5, 2021 Staff Report
Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Culver City Police Department’s Naloxone Program Saves Juvenile Overdose Victim
February 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCCPD provides update on critical program By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) says that since 2019, 11...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
