August 30, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Last Two Weekends Left of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Plus New Movies Added

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2
COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie + $2.32 ticket-handling fee 
WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 5, 2021 
DESCRIPTION: The Marina Drive-In offers old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car! Presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso, the Marina Drive-In is held every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. now through Sept. 5. New movies have been added to a few of the 5 p.m. screen times. Check out the remaining schedule below. 
Bring your own snacks or come early to have dinner with a waterfront view. Movies are shown on large LED screens, bright enough to see during daytime. Listen to the movie audio through your car FM radio. Plus, you can sit in the back of a trunk/hatchback or outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.
Buy tickets at: mdrmovies.com 
Friday, August 27 5PM: The Lion King (1994)8PM: Mildred Pierce (1945)
Saturday, August 28 5PM: Stand By MeNEWLY ADDED 5PM: The Croods: A New Age  8PM: Breakfast Club
Friday, September 35PM: ZoolanderNEWLY ADDED 5PM: Frozen 8PM: Zoolander 2NEWLY ADDED 8PM: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 
Saturday, September 45PM SingNEWLY ADDED 5PM Sonic the Hedgehog 8PM Godzilla vs Kong Sunday, September 55PM A Quiet PlaceNEWLY ADDED 5PM Legally Blonde8PM A Quiet Place II

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Uncategorized

The Melting Pot of Modern Pop Culture

August 16, 2021

Read more
August 16, 2021

Once upon a time, dolls were for girls, sports were for boys, comic books were for nerds, rap was for...

An 2019 LAPD DUI checkpoint. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.
Uncategorized

Marina del Rey-DUI Checkpoint This Week

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Wednesday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a...
Culver City, Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Uncategorized

Culver Police Release Footage of Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American Woman as Search for Suspect Continues

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Victim expected to make full recovery By Sam Catanzaro “Please help us fight bigotry and hate crimes,” said Culver City’s...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News, Uncategorized

Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Uncategorized

Wende Museum Gives Visitors a Taste of Vintage Eastern Europe With ‘Living Room’ and ‘See Thy Neighbor’ Exhibitions

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Virtual exhibitions on show in Culver City By Toi Creel While some art is grand and extravagant, other pieces are...
Uncategorized

Ike’s Opens in Culver City with Free Sandwiches Next Week

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Popular sandwich franchise making Westside debut By Kerry Slater Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is holding a grand opening celebration at its...
Uncategorized

Actor Dies in Kiteboarding Accident at Topanga Beach

March 27, 2021

Read more
March 27, 2021

Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Real Estate, Uncategorized

Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...

Two paintings stolen with a car near LMU. Left: lIMAGINE #3. Right: PRIMALSUN #1. Both by Jack Armstrong, Acrylic on Canvas 24"X36" Photo: LAPD.
Uncategorized

Police Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Uncategorized

Culver City Police Department’s Naloxone Program Saves Juvenile Overdose Victim

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

CCCPD provides update on critical program By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) says that since 2019, 11...
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR