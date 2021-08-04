A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing biker culture. Video brought to you by School of Rock.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
