The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
June 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
CCMS Improv Performances Set for This Weekend
From Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program...
