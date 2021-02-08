Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the boardwalk, Learn more in this video brought to you by 911 Covid Testing Center.
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Looking For A Tax Expert?
January 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...
