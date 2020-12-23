December 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Women Restaurateurs Create a Virtual Food Festival

Dina Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza. Photo: Courtesy.

90+ Women-owned restaurants unite for 10 Days RE:Her

By Staff Writer

Women restaurateurs from across Los Angeles have created a new charitable organization featuring 10 days of unique collaborations, thematic menus, and one-on-one conversations between female industry leaders

Its debut initiative, a food festival called 10 Days RE:Herwill feature 10 days of unique collaborations, thematic menus, and one-on-one conversations between female industry leaders. 10 Days RE:Her kicks off on January 21, the anniversary of the groundbreaking Women’s March of 2017, and runs through January 30, with scheduled programming to be finalized by early January. Pending local dining restrictions, aspects of the festival will likely take place virtually and remotely.

RE:Her was conceptualized by a cohort of women restaurateurs in LA–Lien Ta (All Day Baby), Sandra Cordero (Gasolina Cafe), Sylvie Gabriele (Love & Salt), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill, Socalo), Kimberly Prince (Hotville Chicken), Dina Samson (Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza), Heather Sperling (Botanica), and Brittney Valles (Guerrilla Tacos)–in response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on communities and small businesses, especially independent restaurants. RE:Her aims to eventually provide grants, mentorship, and resources to female-identifying restaurant owners throughout Los Angeles, and beyond.

“Over the last 9+ months, we’ve witnessed the total inaction on the part of national leadership to provide meaningful support for independent restaurants, coupled with the outsized negative impact that COVID-19 has had on women in the workforce,” says Lien Ta, RE:Her’s Committee Lead. “We created RE:Her to not only drive business for participating restaurants during a historically slow period, but also to funnel cash, via a grant program, directly to women operators across town who are struggling to keep their businesses afloat.”

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has signed on as a founding sponsor, lending support to takeout opportunities and collaborations during 10 Days RE:Her. OpenTable’s sponsorship has enabled the launch of RE:Her’s grant program, which will distribute cash grants to women-owned restaurants in Los Angeles County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants can be used by the recipient to sustain their business however they see fit: past-due rent, bills owed to vendors, winterizing the outdoor patio, payroll costs, or any of the myriad costs required to operate a restaurant during these challenging times. With a fundraising goal of $500,000, RE:Her continues to actively seek sponsorships and donations to distribute as grants to support participating restaurants.

“With recent closures and government mandates, Los Angeles restaurants are suffering tremendously. We’re proud to join forces with the RE:Her team and help women-owned restaurants,” said Susan Lee, SVP of Growth. “OpenTable will continue to do everything we can to support our partners and all restaurants as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult operating environment.”

“PPP funding was an imperfect and short-lived band-aid for those who received it (and so few independent restaurants did). State and local support has been woefully negligible, at best. So we’re taking matters into our own hands and doing whatever we can generate some relief for the hard-working, indispensable women who make LA’s restaurant scene so vibrant,” says RE:Her board member Heather Sperling.

RE:Her is an affiliate of Let’s Talk, an industry group founded and led by Rohini Dey and supported by the James Beard Foundation. Let’s Talk unites over 250 women restaurateurs across 10 cities; the LA chapter is hosted by Mary Sue Milliken and Dina Samson. During monthly Zoom meetings, Let’s Talk members discussed various ways that women-owned restaurants have been banding together to drum up business (and generally survive) in cities across the country. The idea for RE:Her was born of out these discussions and ways to take further action to support the industry in Los Angeles.

RE:Her’s board is comprised of Lien Ta (All Day Baby), Sandra Cordero (Gasolina Cafe), Sylvie Gabriele (Love & Salt), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill, Socalo), Kimberly Prince (Hotville Chicken), Dina Samson (Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza), Heather Sperling (Botanica), and Brittney Valles (Guerrilla Tacos). Lien (’17), Sandra (’18), and Dina (’20) are alumni of JBF’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program. Headshots of each board member can be found here.

RE:Her merch is available for purchase online here, with all proceeds benefitting the organization.

For more information, visit regardingherfood.com. Follow on Instagram @RegardingHerFood.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
The 3400 block of Cattaraugus Avenue. Photo: Google.
Uncategorized

Home Intruder Results in 3 Hour Culver City Police Standoff With Mentally Ill Woman

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Peaceful conclusion to November 28 event that forced several evacuations By Chad Winthrop Culver City police engaged in a three...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Uncategorized

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

Police pursue a stolen vehicle Thursday. Photo: Citizen.
Uncategorized

South Bay Police Chase Ends in Mar Vista

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in...

Tagliatelle with Chicken & Prosciutto Saltimbocca at Westside Tavern. Photo: Facebook.
Uncategorized

Westside Tavern Closes Permanently

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Westside Tavern closes due to COVID-19 pandemic By Kerry Slater A popular boutique tavern has closed for good due to...

Smoke rises from a fire burning in a vacant Venice Blvd building. Photo: Citizen.
Uncategorized

Large Fire Breaks out in Palms Building

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Fire breaks out in vacant Venice Boulevard building Friday By Sam Catanzaro A vacant building on Venice Boulevard in Palms...
Uncategorized

Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...

Photo: Culver City Unified School District (Facebook).
Uncategorized

Culver City High School Student-Athletes ﻿Are Back in Action, Training in Pods

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Culver City High School athletes are back in action! The California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) is proceeding with its proposed July...
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...

The scene of a Palms shooting Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...

1966 Carla Ridge, a home that sold in Beverly Hills last month for $35 million. Photo: The Fridman Group (Facebook).
Beverly Hills, Featured, News, Real Estate, Uncategorized

$35 Million Carla Ridge Mansion Tops December Beverly Hills Home Sales

January 31, 2020

Read more
January 31, 2020

Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Here are all the single-family...

A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting a man last weekend. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Wieleded ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun LAPD Says

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Police release more information on fatal shooting following calls for more transparency By Sam Catanzaro Law enforcement officials have announced...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Uncategorized

Contagious Measles Patients Pass Through LAX, May Have Exposed Others

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

Three children with measles pass through Terminal 4 By Staff Writer Three children with measles passed through LAX earlier this...

Culver City firefighters after plumbing 4,000 feet of dozer line on the Kincade Fire. Photo: CCFD.
Uncategorized

Culver City Fire Department Helping Fight Blazes Across State

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

CCFD aids in combating Palisades, Tick and Kincade fires By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) has been...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR