December 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow outdoor service to resume? Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in video
Related Posts
News, video

Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
video, Westside Wellness

Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, video

Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, video

LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
News, video

Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Dining, video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, video

Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 22, 2020

Read more
November 22, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR