Culver City High School Student-Athletes ﻿Are Back in Action, Training in Pods

Culver City High School athletes are back in action!

The California Interscholastic Federation (C.I.F.) is proceeding with its proposed July schedule and fall sports teams will resume respective practice schedules in early December.

Winter and spring sports begin their respective seasons once fall sports conclude in late March and early April. Boys’ and girls’ cross country, football, boys’ and girls’ volleyball and boys’ and girls’ water polo are training now, will begin official practices in December and will start competing in January. Divisional playoffs and championships will be determined in late March and early April at the conclusion of regular season play.

Baseball and softball, competitive cheer, boys’ and girls’ golf, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ track and field and boys’ and girls’ wrestling will begin official practices in March and will start competing in April. Divisional playoffs and championships will be determined in late May and early June at the conclusion of regular season play.

CIF considered canceling the entire year of prep sports but ultimately decided against that option and condensed the three sports seasons into two. Each sport season has 72 days to complete their respective regular seasons and prepare for postseason play. It’s certainly a lot to take in but C.I.F. is determined to have high school sports in 2020-21.

Culver City has already begun “pod training” – each pod includes 12 students and one coach.

Cross-country began with two pods this week and will expand to six pods in a few weeks. Football currently has 10 pods: seven for varsity and JV, and three pods for the freshman team. Water polo started with four pods and will increase to six pods in a few weeks.

“A lot of happy students training with their fellow classmates,” said CCHS Athletic Director Tom Salter, who added that workouts are spread out over different days during the week and teams are fully complying with COVID-19 protocols.

Culver City Pride (CCUSD)