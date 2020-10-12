October 13, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock

in video
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Dining, video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, video

New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...
video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
News, video

Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Real Estate, video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Dining, video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Health + Fitness, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR