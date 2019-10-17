October 18, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of LA to Deploy Mobile Showers Near Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Today

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.

All-day operation Friday

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Los Angeles will be deploying mobile showers starting at 9:00 a.m. until the end of the day at Venice Boulevard and Globe Avenue in the City of Los Angeles and the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is advising the operation may cause traffic in the area.

The shower deployments are a regular part of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s and LA’s approach to dealing with homeless encampments, such as the one under the 405 at Venice Boulevard, has been through increased sanitation efforts. 

The north side of the underpass, which regularly has more tents and belongings, is under LA jurisdiction while Culver City maintains the south side. Earlier this year, Bonin accused neighboring cities of pushing individuals experiencing homelessness into Los Angeles.

“It is maddening to hear reports from unhoused neighbors about how they are forbidden by police in neighboring cities from sleeping on sidewalks there and are directed to Los Angeles sidewalks,” Bonin said.

