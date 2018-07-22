Two Brentwood Sommeliers Use Their Basement for Wine-Making

Mike and Angela Past may seem like your typical Brentwood neighbors with a gigantic, unused garage space. However, this pair isn’t letting their valuable real estate go to waste. Like many Brentwood residents, they’re taking advantage of the perfect cellar-like atmosphere of their garage space to make signature wine blends. According to CBS LA, the couple began making wine in 2014 with a few experimental batches. The Pasts are ready to follow in the footsteps of Studio City resident Doug Minnick who, along with his partner, has been able to start the business Hoi Polloi winery out of his own garage. The trend has gotten so out of control that Santa Monica has been hosting a garage wine-specific festival named “The Garagiste Wine Festival.” The 7th annual festival just took place on Saturday.

