Westfield Century City Faces Gap Lawsuit

Clothing retailer Gap has just sued the Westfield company for allegedly overcharging for rent space. According to the Wall Street Journal, over 24 Gap outlets at different Westfield locations are claiming that the malls used deceptive measurements in order to charge more rent.

According to the report, Gap believes that Westfield used empty storefronts to illegally include in the total rent charge.

Large online retailers like Amazon are creating “fertile territory for there to be more challenges” to traditional retailers according to Douglas M. Bregman, a senior partner at the law firm Bregman Berbert Schwartz & Gilday in Maryland, who was interviewed for the Wall Street Journal article.