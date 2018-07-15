Young Readers Fine-Free at SMPL

Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL) announced an exciting program for the city’s young people this week; fine-free library loans for those aged 0 to 18 years.

The effort is a move to encourage young people to access the wide range of targeted initiatives from the library’s Youth Services department including STEM programming, access to reading and information and boosting digital literacy, according to the library.

Coming into effect July 2, the fine-free program is already seeing great results.

“On the second day after fines had been expunged, one staff member (Ann) reported that a 5th grade girl thought she couldn’t sign up for summer reading due to overdue fines blocking her card. When the staff member told her they were gone, not only did the girl sign up for summer reading, but checked out an arm load of books!” Roger Kelly, Youth Services Coordinator, told The Mirror.

The Fine Free program will help youth and teen readers keep their accounts automatically clear of fines from now on, said Patty Wong, Director of Library Services. “If you haven’t come to the library in a while, we want you back. If you are new to Santa Monica, come join us!” she added.

SMPL has five branches across the city with a variety of scheduled activities, loanable materials, refreshment options and extensive onsite resources.

For opening hours and further information head to www.smpl.org.