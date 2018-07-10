Thunderbird to Serve Brentwood Some Much-Needed Tex Mex

A new Tex Mex restaurant is slated to open in Brentwood by summer’s end. Owned by restauranteurs Brandon Bradford and John Bowers, Thunderbird will take over the space left by the recently closed Bar Food on Wilshire. On the menu so far are the standard Tex Mex classics of queso, tacos, palomas, and margaritas. Like the other Goat Group-owned L.A. restaurants that Bradford and Bowers have opened in the past, creative alcoholic beverages will be a heavy part of the new restaurant’s personality.

Thunderbird is set to open in late August.