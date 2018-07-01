Frank Stallone Rocks, Heros of Hollwood and More!

Social City News, by Marci Weiner| The Riviera 31 at the Sofitel Beverly Hills was the place to be when Frank Stallone presented an evening of songs and stories that thrilled the standing room only audience of friends, fans and celebs. The gorgeous Golden Globe- and Grammy-nominated recording artist introduced his songs with interesting anecdote stories of his life and career. He performed many of his original music pieces, including “Far From Over” from “Rocky” and the hit from “Rambo” “Peace in Our Life”. Do you know Frank has recorded over 200 songs, and his style includes Rock, Country, Jazz and Blues? You must hear his imitation of big bro Sly – these guys are quite a team.

Some of the celebs enjoying the food and fun included legendary game show host, Wink Martindale and his lovely wife, Sandy. We shared the same agent, Fred Wostbrock, who recently passed away. Also in attendance was Jeraldine Saunders, Creator of “The Love Boat,” publicist Edward Lozzi, and composer Richard Addrisi, who wrote “Never My Love”. We were pleased to be seated with our pal, Marie Foti who posts photos and videos on Facebook under “Everything Stallone”. And what an extraordinary family that is!

Academy Award winner, Jeremy Irons and Olivier Award winner, Lesley Manville, are reason enough to see “Long Day’s Journey into Night” at the Wallis Theatre in Beverly Hills. These two fine actors are the leads in Eugene O’Neal’s iconic play that also features Matthew Beard, Rory Keenan and Jessica Regan. This powerful play about a family caught up in a cycle of love and resentment, will still be playing at the Wallis until July 1. Don’t miss seeing performances that will knock your socks off!

And last, but not least, TV Legend Diahann Carroll and Comedian Rich Little were honored at The Heroes of Hollywood Luncheon at the Taglyan Cultural Center.

These prestigious awards are given to the stars who have made a difference in the entertainment industry and the Hollywood community. Funds raised from the event allow Hollywood’s Chamber Community Foundation to give out $50,000 per year in grants to non-profits that help the community.

Among the celebs in attendance were Paul Sorvino, Burt Ward and Donelle Dadigan, owner of The Hollywood Museum, who presented an award to PR Pro Roger Neal, who coordinated the event.

Nice to see that talent and hard work are appreciated on the Hollywood Beat.