Las Madrinas Announces 2018 Debutantes

In the midst of springtime celebrations and graduations, Las Madrinas announced the 28 families and their daughters who will be honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Las Madrinas Ball on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The Las Madrinas Debutantes include Chloe Antonia Spain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Richard Spain (Brentwood) and Isabella Catherine Tracy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John David Tracy (Brentwood).

On May 2, 2018, the Debutantes and their families gathered at The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for an informational meeting and tour. Paul Viviano, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, spoke to the families about the impact that giving to Children’s Hospital has both for research and patient care. Dr. Robert Shaddy, Pediatrician-in-Chief of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles then spoke about the ten previous programs Las Madrinas has funded over the years and what these programs are still doing for the hospital today. Dr. Shaddy introduced a video of highlights from the Neurological Institute Epilepsy Program, narrated by Dr. Mark Krieger. After the presentations, the Debutantes and their families had the opportunity to tour the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, watch a live EEG demonstration and learn about some of the latest dietary therapies, particularly the ketogenic diet, in the treatment of epilepsy.

The Debutantes, their mothers, and their grandmothers were guests of honor at a Tea given by Las Madrinas at the home of Mrs. Stephen Fitzmaurice Bennett (Chantal) on June 13, 2018. The President of Las Madrinas, Mrs. Douglas Andrew Thompson (Kathy), formally welcomed the families and thanked them for their contributions and commitment to the Southern California community. This year the Debutante Chairman is Mrs. Steven David Kolsky (Missy), and the Ball Chairman is Mrs. Berkeley George Harrison (Kristin).

Las Madrinas was established in 1933 as the first Affiliate Group of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and has been supporting pediatric medicine for 85 years. Since 1939, Las Madrinas has honored families who have demonstrated a commitment to the civic, cultural, and philanthropic life of Southern California by presenting their daughters at the annual Las Madrinas Ball. Donations made in honor of the young women, together with the annual support of Las Madrinas members and friends, have enabled Las Madrinas to complete ten major endowments and capital projects at the hospital since 1988.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s hospital in California and among the best in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. The hospital is also one of America’s premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation since 1932 with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.