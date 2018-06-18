Chuck Long Named Head of BNY Mellon Wealth Management Century City

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, BNY Mellon Wealth Management recently reached out to finance expert Chuck Long to head up the company’s Century City office.

Long has been with BNY Mellon for over 16 years. He will be supervised by President of U.S. Markets Southwest Shannon Kennedy.

“With over 30 years of financial management experience and 16 years with BNY Mellon, we are thrilled to welcome Chuck back to the United States and to our growing team. Chuck’s wealth of experience, industry knowledge and ability to build multi-disciplined teams will tremendously benefit our clients and continue to promote growth in LA,” said Kennedy in a statement.