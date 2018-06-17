This Thursday: Don’t Miss “Walk with a Doc”

If you’re looking for a friendly, informal chat with a few of UCLA’s foremost professionals, look no further than “Walk with a Doc” on Thursday, June 21.

Per the host of the event, Westfield Century City:

“Stay committed to your new year resolutions and join UCLA Health physicians for their Walk With A Doc program and a morning chat while learning about a current health topic as you stroll around the center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a great opportunity to get out, get active, and enjoy all the benefits that come from walking including building a bigger & sharper brain, improving your mood, lowering risk of cancer and diabetes, and strengthening your heart.

“Join this event from 7:30AM-8:30AM. Please meet at UCLA Health (located on Level 2 near Nordstrom) at 7:30AM.”