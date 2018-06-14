From Honorings in the Westside to Operas

Akere Muna honored in Beverly Hills and a look at LA Opera’s production of “Rigoletto”

Barrister Akere Muna, prestigious candidate to become President of Cameroon was introduced to a mélange of powerful people on the Westside at the gorgeous estate of Mundi Fomukong and his lovely wife, Sali Lewally-Fomukong. Akera Muna’s vision and loyalty to the people of Cameroon is well documented, and he plans to introduce reforms that will create numerous opportunities for business in the country and partners overseas.

Among the celebrated guests were Sandra Costa, architect/designer and Joey Zhouzheng, who has an international TV show – which airs throughout the U.S. and China – as well as diplomats and supporters from Cameroon and the world.

The election will take place in October and Muna is the probable successor to replace the current 84-year-old president, Paul Biya, who has been in power nearly a half a century. It is time for a change and it is our hope he will be successful.

We were pleased to attend one of the last performances of “Rigoletto” presented by LA Opera. This opera demonstrates what grand opera is all about – emotional music and gripping drama. Some of the memorable arias include “La Donna Mobile” and Gilda’s dreamy “Cara Nome”. As the bitter court jester, Rigoletto, Ambrogio Maestri was magnificent; but I particularly loved gorgeous Adela Zaharia, who made her U.S. debut as Gilda. The clarity and pureness of her voice earned a standing ovation from the jam packed audience.

It is time now to consider purchasing tickets for the LA Opera season which opens September 22 with Placido Domingo as Don Carlos! Others in the upcoming season include “Hansel and Gretel,” “La Traviata” and “El Gato Monte” starring Placido Domingo. It is best to purchase series tickets now, while the best seats and prices are available. For further info, please check out their website at www.laopera.org. Looking forward to a great season, as always.