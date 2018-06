1 of 5

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, most famous for producing the Blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, just sold his $11.5 million home in Brentwood. The property, originally built in 1956, was owned by Bruckheimer since 1994, when Richard Riordan, then Mayor of L.A., decided to sell. The “international”-style home has a distinct brutalist flare, and is composed mainly of steel and concrete.