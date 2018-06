Long Beach native and NBA All-Star MVP Russell Westbrook just sealed the deal on a $19.75 million brand new home in Brentwood.

The Ken Ungar-designed home has two floors, a basement, and spans about 9,000 square feet in total. Westbrook’s new home is his second purchase on the Westside, next to his 2015 acquisition of a 4.65 million dollar home in Beverly Crest.