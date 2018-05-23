Louis Vuitton Capsule Takes Westfield Century City

Century City-based lovers of the iconic fashion house and designer Louis Vuitton may not yet have an LV outlet to shop at at Westfield. However, as of this May, they’ll have a chance to take a deep dive into the history and iconography of the high fashion brand.

“Louis Vuitton Presents Time Capsule” is an exhibition that takes viewers through 160 years of Louis Vuitton, from the brand’s humble beginnings as a French luggage company to the current iteration of LV, the much-copied, much-beloved symbol of global wealth and stature we know today.

The gallery runs until June 10 at Westfield Century City. Admission is free to all.